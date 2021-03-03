Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady share comical look at life inside family home with children They're just like the rest of us - almost!

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady just celebrated 12 years of marriage and while they may be A-list superstars, life inside their family home with their children is pretty down-to-earth!

The couple gave fans a sneak peek at what it’s really like behind closed doors with a hilarious post on Instagram.

MORE: Tom Brady shares joyous news with Gisele Bündchen - 'How lucky am I?'

The model had posted a snapshot from cartoon, The Simpsons, which depicted their life with Benjamin, 11, Vivian, eight, and Tom’s son, John, from his previous relationship.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gisele and her children dance to support Tom Brady

Yoga-loving Gisele was sat calmly crossed-legged on the ground in the living room with her daughter and Marge Simpson alongside her.

While in the background the NFL star was playing football with his sons and Bart Simpson too.

Tom had commented on the photo and wrote: "Yep this looks about right."

MORE: Tom Brady's ex-partner Bridget Moynahan reacts to Super Bowl win and shares sweet picture of their son

READ: Tom Brady reveals what Gisele Bündchen whispered in his ear after Super Bowl win

The couple agreed their life was just as depicted on The Simpsons

The pair live in a beautiful $33million home in Massachusetts and they sometimes give a glimpse inside the luxury accommodation.

Tom and Gisele clearly have a very loving relationship and paid tribute to one another on Instagram to celebrate their marital milestone.

The sportsman posted a photo of his family on Instagram to wish his model spouse a happy anniversary.

MORE: Tom Brady makes heartfelt comment about oldest son Jack

Gisele often comments that her daughter is her mini-me

His sweet message read: "Happy anniversary!! I couldn’t have imagined a better wife and partner than you @gisele when I said "I do" 12 years ago.

"I have had so much fun, happiness and joy seeing our family grow! You are the sweetest, most loving and determined person I know.

MORE: Tom Brady shares a rare glimpse inside son's bedroom at lavish family home

Tom and Gisele have been married for 12 years

"You always do what’s right, and you are the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is! How blessed am I?? Te amo."

She mirrored his statement and wrote: "Happy anniversary my love! I can’t believe it’s already been 12 years! We have gone through so much and have grown so much together."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.