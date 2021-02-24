Al Roker's zen home feature revealed

Today show weatherman Al Roker is currently residing in the Hudson River Valley with his wife, Deborah Roberts and their three children, Leila, Nicholas and Courtney, and his Instagram posts reveal that the star seeks refuge by the fire in his idyllic home amid his battle with cancer.

Earlier in February, Al shared a video of his crackling fire with the caption: "A little #mondaymeditation as we celebrate #presidentsday." His fans flocked to the comments section to admire his toasty set-up with one writing: " Nothing like a fireplace that still burns real wood!" and another declared: "Sooooo cosy on this chilly morning."

In another video, showing off the same space, Al revealed a little more about his zen time spent by the fire by writing: "I love the hour or so when I am up before everyone. The crackle of the fire, the quiet, looking out the window at the 4° winterscape #sundayserenity #momentofzen."

This has become one of the star's favourite spots

Since Al opened up about his cancer diagnosis back in November 2020, the star has spent more and more time finding inner zen in front of the fire. He regularly updates his fans about his treatment, and after returning to the Today show following his successful surgery, he revealed that the disease has not spread to any other areas of his body.

The family have a vast backyard

Another sanctuary for the star is his beloved garden, which also gets some airtime on his Instagram feed. One photograph showed off his magical yard while it snowed over the festive period. It has a tiled walkway and tall trees surrounding either side of the lawn.

The family also have a stunning townhouse in Manhattan, which Al purchased over 15 years ago. This is usually their main residence, however they have decided to spend an extended period of time at their second, more rural home, during the pandemic.

