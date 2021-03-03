Courteney Cox shares glimpse inside impressive plant-filled living room The star regularly uploads videos of her playing the piano

Courteney Cox regularly delights fans by taking to the piano on her Instagram feed, and in her latest video she's shared a glimpse inside her plant-filled living room.

In her latest video, the Friends star played the hit Harry Styles song, Falling, alongside guitarist Josh Taylor.

As the pair perfectly played the melody, fans were able to get a glimpse inside Courteney's glamorous living room, which featured a lot of house plants.

As the camera panned around Courteney's house, fans were able to glimpse a whole host of indoor plants, alongside a guitar, beautiful grey sofa and a grated fireplace with a mounted television hanging over it.

WATCH: Courteney Cox shows off piano skills inside lavish living room

The room also featured a wide variety of different lamps, one next to the sofa, another on the other side of the room and a third seated above Courteney's piano.

Reflected in one of the star's windows was a large ring light, which was providing the lighting for her latest video.

The Scream star had previously played the Harry Styles song Sunflower, Vol. 6 and it drove both her and Harry's fans wild.

Referencing this in her caption, the actress teased: "You asked for it…"

Courteney's lavish living room featured many indoor plants

And her fans were blown away with her rendition, with one comparing her to a legendary singer, saying: "You're killing me! Tori Amos watch out!!"

Another referenced Harry Styles, saying: "Harry is probably fangirling rn," while others suggested that the famous singer was "crying" or was going to "freak out."

One fan added: "Courteney & Harry *chef's kiss*" while a different heart-warming post said: "My idol singing a song by my other idol is truly the best thing ever."

And a very excited fan added: "I JUST OPENED UP INSTAGRAM TO THIS?!! THIS IS AMAZING!"

Other fans were looking forward to the next time that Courteney displayed her magnificent musical talents, with some hoping she'd cover a Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan or Taylor Swift song.

One fan looking forward to the next time said: "I've said it so many times but your piano covers are my favorite kind of posts."

The star is BFFs with Jennifer Aniston

The Friends star is BFFs with co-star Jennifer Aniston, and she recently revealed the incredibly sweet nickname she has for her.

In a post celebrating Jennifer's recent birthday, the star highlighted the longevity of their relationship, saying: "Happy birthday Jenny Louise! We've known each other so long I don't even know why I call you that. I love you!"

Courteney's post, which also included a throwback snap of the pair, attracted a massive fan reaction, with many hailing the pair's friendship.

The Office star Mindy Kaling called them a "killer duo" while another labelled them as "friendship goals", enthusing: "My two favorite women in the entire world <3. I love you both so much!!"

One passionate fan added: "YOUR FIRENDSHIP IS MY FAVOURITE THING IN THE WHOLE WORLD!"

