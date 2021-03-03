Julianne Moore looks incredibly youthful in gorgeous freckled selfie The A-lister took to Instagram

Julianne Moore looked sensational on Wednesday when she posed for a make-up free selfie wearing a black tank top and with her staple freckles on full show.

Gushing about how much yoga has helped her throughout New York's nearly year-long lockdown, the actress wrote: "It’s been almost a year since we first locked down in #NYC and the one constant in my zoom life has been yoga at @theshalanyc. Here in this picture I am wearing the #viratank by @hydeyoga, a brand I discovered at #TheShala. I love #hydeyogaclothing and yoga at The Shala - these are both female led businesses that are run with a lot of integrity. Support them if you can. You will love the classes and the clothes."

WATCH: Julianne Moore praises her husband Bart Freundlich's film Wolves in throwback video

Needless to say, fans quickly fell in love with Julianne's photo, and rushed to the comment section of her post to share sweet messages.

"You rock such an inspiration," said one.

"Beautiful," added another, with a third saying: "I love you queen."

Julianne took to Instagram

We've been living for Julianne's fierce selfies lately, and we're still haven't gotten over one that she shared in October of herself lounging poolside.

The 59-year-old looked incredible in a selfie shared to social media at the time, in which she was wearing a long, black gown with the word 'VOTE' written across it several times - in reference to the US presidential election.

Julianne wore her red locks down and struck a pose next to a swimming pool with a beautiful backdrop of trees.

Her fans loved the image and what it represented and let her know in the comments section.

"Oh brother," wrote one, while a second commented: "Divine," and a third asked her to marry him!

