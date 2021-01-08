Julianne Moore gave fans a peek inside her luxury bathroom this week – and if it was ours, we'd never leave it!

The Hollywood actress delightedly posed for a selfie to show off her brand new two-tone sweater – but we couldn't take our eyes off one unexpected detail.

Instead of its typical place at one side of the room, Julianne opted to have her beautiful, marble bathtub right in the centre of the room.

The snap also reveals that the bathroom features wooden floors, matching cabinets with a built-in sink, another wooden storage unit and crisp white walls.

While it's unclear if Julianne was actually in her own bathroom, she has previously opened the doors to her New York City townhouse, which she renovated with partner Bart Freundlich.

Julianne Moore's bathtub takes centre stage

Julianne revealed that the property was split into run-down apartments when they first saw it, but they carried out an 18-month renovation to turn it into a family home to share with their children Cal and Liv.

"For years I dreamed about living in a townhouse in the West Village," Julianne told Architectural Digest in 2017. "The first time I walked into this one, I knew this was it – I fell in love."

The couple tried to maintain the building's history and character while transforming it into a home for all the family to enjoy.

Julianne Moore previously opened the doors to her New York townhouse

"There was enough character left that we could bring the house back to its Greek revival roots without destroying the soul and texture of the building," Julianne said.

Speaking of her decision to remodel the property, Julianne added: "I like things that have real personality and authenticity. I hate a knockoff. I like things that feel human, things that tell a story. If it's coming into my home, it has to have real meaning."

