Julianne Moore posed poolside for a very good reason recently and fans went wild for her Instagram snapshot.

The 59-year-old looked incredible in the selfie shared to social media in which she's wearing a long, black gown with the word 'VOTE' written across it several times - in reference to the upcoming US presidential election.

Julianne wore her red locks down and struck a pose next to a swimming pool with a beautiful backdrop of trees.

Her fans loved the image and what it represented and let her know in the comments section.

"Oh brother," wrote one, while a second commented: "Divine," and a third asked her to marry him!

Julianne has been using her A-list status to encourage people to vote and her social media is packed with posts to remind her fans to do so.

Julianne looked stunning

She's also delighted them with some beautiful images showcasing her age-defying look, including a sensational one where she looks red hot.

Julianne credits her healthy appearance to a balanced diet and exercise regime and says she never skips SPF either.

She told The Cut: "I like feeling good about myself, being rested, and doing an exercise that makes me feel good physically and mentally."

Julianne recently addressed rumours she might be returning to the Jurassic Park franchise but unfortunately revealed to ET Canada: "No one has approached me. That's okay! But if they did? Yeah, sure! Of course, of course!"

She's been happily married for 17 years

Julianne has juggled her diverse career with family life. She has been married to her husband, Bart Freundlich, 50, for 17 years and they have two children, Caleb, 22, and Liv, 18, together.

She starred in Bart's directorial debut The Myth of Fingerprints and she's continued to feature in most of his films since.

