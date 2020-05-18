Julianne Moore tends to keep her family out of the spotlight, but on Sunday, The Hours actress took to Instagram to share a picture of her son Caleb on his graduation day. The 22-year-old student is one of the many pupils who have been unable to have a proper send-off at the end of their time at university as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and Julianne admitted that she was heartbroken that she was unable to be with her firstborn on his special day. In the photo, Caleb was pictured sitting on his own on the steps of Davidson College, dressed in his gown and mortar. The doting mum wrote: "My son @cal_freundlich graduates from @davidsoncollege today. We could not be prouder of everything he has accomplished these last 4 years - graduating with honours, playing for @davidsonbasketball and getting into grad school."

Julianne Moore was heartbroken over not being able to be with her son on his graduation day

The Hollywood star continued: "We are heartbroken that we cannot celebrate him today in the way that he deserves. We love you so much Cal and we are SO PROUD." Julianne's famous friends were quick to congratulate Caleb on his big day, with Michelle Pfeiffer writing: "Congratulations Cal!" while Rita Wilson commented: "Congratulations Cal! Amazing accomplishments! And congrats to you, Juli and Bart. It takes a village." Caleb also responded to his mum's message, writing: "Love you Mama! Celebration coming soon!"

The Hollywood star's daughter Liv recently celebrated her 18th birthday in lockdown

Julianne shares Caleb, and 18-year-old Liv, with husband Bart Freundlich. The actress opened up about motherhood during an interview with Town & Country magazine in 2017, admitting that at times she finds it challenging. She said: "I find it challenging. What are you going to get hung up about, the cleaning their room thing? Liv recently came back from being away for a couple of weeks, and she needed to do her laundry. She said: 'I need to do my laundry,' and I said: 'Okay, I'll help you. I'll put it in.' Then, before I knew it, I'd done it all. Then Bart asked: 'Why did you do her laundry?' and I said I couldn't help myself and I wanted to help her. But I probably shouldn't have."

While Caleb and Liv were kept out of the public eye during their childhood, they occasionally attended red carpet events with their parents. Liv is even following in her mum's footsteps as an actress, having appeared in films The Rebound and Trust the Man.

