Catherine Zeta-Jones shares heartbreaking news with fans Catherine's fans reached out to the star on Instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared her upset with fans following the death of her cousin.

The actress took to Instagram to pay tribute to her beloved family member, and wrote: "On February 13th my beautiful cousin Gemma left us in this world.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares nostalgic photo with lookalike daughter Carys

"She was truly a 'Gem' to us all and she was truly an extraordinary mother to her five children. Tomorrow she will take her final resting place. Join my family and I and leave a light on for Gemma tonight."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones gives fans a tour inside her stylish living room in New York

Catherine, 51, was comforted by her followers following the announcement, including her stepson, Cameron Douglas, who wrote: "My heart is with you and the Fam." A second said, "So sorry for your loss Catherine. Wishing her a smooth transition."

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas meet grandson Ryder for first time - see photo

A third sweetly wrote: "May her spirit soar forever, to always guide and watch over your family." And a fourth commented, "I am so sorry for your loss. I will light a candle for her and say a prayer for her."

Heartbroken Catherine announced her cousin's death with a heartfelt post

Catherine will be supported through her loss by her family, including husband Michael Douglas and their two teenage children, 19-year-old son Dylan and 17-year-old daughter Carys.

Dylan and Carys have been living back at their family's home in Irvington, New York, during the pandemic and Catherine previously revealed that they had been making the most of some precious time together.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas' epic mansion is everything we've ever dreamed of

Appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday, the Chicago actress spoke to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest about her family's current living situation, revealing: "It was interesting because having my kids - my son is in college and daughter is away at school - but having them back during this time I realised I am a homebody."

Catherine and Michael with their two children

Catherine previously gave an insight into how the family had been passing time during lockdown, and said they spent their days, “Playing cards, playing Monopoly, having three meals a day, we haven't killed each other, we've respected each other's space."

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones makes hilarious comment about Michael Douglas and family genes

Asked what has been a highlight, she added: "Just to have the time to be together and to talk, it's been really great. I've really enjoyed having the whole family together."

Read more HELLO! US stories here