Jodie Foster and her wife Alexandra celebrate her Golden Globes win The couple were married in 2014

Jodie Foster had her biggest supporters by her side as she celebrated her win at the 2021 Golden Globes.

The 58-year-old actress, who won the Best Supporting Actress prize for her role in The Mauritanian, appeared on screen for the virtual ceremony with her wife Alexandra Hedison and their dog, Ziggy.

Jodie, who had coordinated with her pet by wearing pyjamas that matched Ziggy's necktie, appeared stunned as her name was called out, and kissed her wife before making her acceptance speech.

WATCH: Jodie Foster makes rare appearance with wife at Golden Globes

"Oh my god, are you kidding me?! I think you made a mistake. I'm a little speechless," she exclaimed as she broke into laughter with Alexandra. "I just never expected to be here again."

Jodie and Alexandra were married in April 2014 after a year of dating. The photographer was previously in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, while Jodie was in a longterm relationship with Cydney Bernard from 1993 until 2008 and together they share two sons.

Jodie and Alexandra have been married since 2014

Alexandra, 51, shared a sweet message in support of her wife just last month following the Golden Globes nominations announcement.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of herself taking a picture of Jodie, she wrote, "What happens in quarantine stays in quarantine. Every day I'm a proud wife but today you get a special shout out in the remote land of IG."

"I'll have to show you my phone for you to see this but still...I'm shouting from the rooftops," Alexandra continued. "Congratulations to you, @taharrahimofficiel & everyone involved in this important film @themauritanian #goldenglobes photo by @brettglam."

Alexandra previously shared a sweet tribute to her wife on Instagram

Jodie stars in The Mauritanian as defence attorney Nancy Hollander, who seeks justice for Mohamedou Ould Slahi (played by Tahar Rahim), a Mauritanian man who stands accused of recruiting the terrorists who flew a plane into the World Trade Center on 9/11.

Mohamedou is held on no charges in Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp and recruits Hollander and her associate Teri Duncan (Shailene Woodley) to help. Benedict Cumberbatch plays a formidable military prosecutor, Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch, who opposes their advocacy.

