Jamie Oliver's wife Jools Oliver shares throwback photo of her husband and he looks so different The mum-of-five posted a romantic tribute to the celebrity chef

Jools Oliver paid a sweet tribute to her husband of 21 years on Wednesday.

The mum-of-five took to Instagram, where she re-shared a picture taken by photographer David Loftus back in 1995 and posted on his feed earlier that day.

MORE: Jamie Oliver's son River poses up a storm in new photos – fans react

The moody black-and-white shot showed Jamie sipping what looked like a milkshake as he sat holding a book on a barstool in Soho's Bar Italia.

The celebrity chef was wearing a black leather jacket with the collar turned up and his hair was worn in a retro 1950s style.

In the caption, Jools gushed: "Beautiful picture @davidloftus I would like this on my insta too xxx they were the days."

She then added an impressive 12 heart-eyes emojis – bless!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jools Oliver declares love for husband Jamie in hilarious interaction

Her followers were quick to point out how cool Jamie looked, even if there was a little good-natured disagreement over which film star he most resembled.

SEE: Jools Oliver melts hearts with gorgeous new photo of her mini-me River

MORE: Jamie Oliver and wife Jools looked more loved-up than ever in sweet photo

"Straight from Grease - looking very cool," one wrote, with another adding "Very Danny Zuko :) x," to which a third chimed in: "Kenickie."

Jools praised the throwback photo on Instagram

Meanwhile, one fan wrote: "Very Rebel Without a Cause [heart emoji]," while another agreed, commenting: "Channelling James Dean!!!"

Others just wanted to share in the love for Jools' husband.

One responded: "Soooooo long ago!!! He was a boy then. And he's the BEST. BIG FAN HERE!!!! Always Jamie!!"

Another sweetly added: "Do you love it when you are like "whoar" and then you realise it's the man you've always loved."

The couple have been married since 2000

Jamie and Jools have been together for a long time.

They tied the knot on 24 June 2000 after dating for eight years, since they were both 17.

They now share five children: daughters Poppy, 18, Daisy, 17, and Petal, 11 and sons Buddy, ten, and four-year-old River.

The photo comes a day after Jamie shared a gorgeous family photo featuring Jools and their two youngest kids to Instagram, leaving fans delighted.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.