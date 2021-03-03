Kyra Sedgwick teases fans with passionate kiss - but it's not with husband Kevin Bacon The couple have one of the longest relationships in Hollywood

Kyra Sedgwick has been happily married to Kevin Bacon since 1988, so when she shared a video of herself kissing another man on Instagram, fans were left doing a double-take.

The Closer actress locked lips with a grey-haired man, who bore a striking resemblance to her husband, but it was only her Call Your Mother co-star Patrick Brammall - phew!

Kyra teased the latest episode of her show on social media with a passionate kiss with the actor - who plays therapist Danny.

For those who don’t follow the show, a kiss between the pair is something everyone has been waiting for!

In real life though, Kyra is still madly in love with Kevin, who she still can’t believe she’s with.

Kyra teased an onscreen romance in Call Your Mother

Kyra was recently asked about her longstanding marriage and told The Post: "Honestly, we just got lucky, there's no secret, we just got so lucky when we were so young.

"I was 21 when I met him, 23 when we got married. If someone had told me when I was 21 that I was going to be married and have a kid by 23, I would have told them they were out of their minds because I was very ambitious, I was very independent.

In real life Kyra only has eyes for Kevin

"And then suddenly I met this person, and it was like well this was it. And I was so young and so dumb, and I can’t believe I was smart enough to do that,” she said. "No one is smart when they're 21. We're just really lucky, and it's not hard."

Kevin is equally as gushing about his gorgeous wife and when he shared a photo of her recently, he was reminded by fans that he had "lucked out when she fell in love" with him, and he replied: "I remind myself every day."

