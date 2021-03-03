Kelly Ripa posts new family photo of husband and son – and fans can't tell them apart The family resemblance is striking!

Kelly Ripa has sparked a major fan reaction with her latest family photo.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star took to Instagram to proudly share a snapshot of husband Mark Consuelos with their eldest child, Michael – and the resemblance between father and son is extraordinary!

Within hours, the candid selfie had racked up more than 100,000 likes, with a number of the couple's famous friends leaving comments. "Twins!" wrote Naomi Campbell, along with two love heart emojis. "OMG twinning!" Bethenny Frankel echoed.

Mark himself also chose to comment, writing: "MC 2. Better." Meanwhile, another one of Kelly's followers joked, "Copy and paste!"

Kelly, 50, and Mark, 49, have been married since 1996 and have three children together: Joaquin, 18, Lola, 19, and Michael, 23.

Just last month, the proud mum shared some incredibly personal news about Joaquin, which had left her husband nearly in tears.

The star spoke about her son's struggle with dyslexia and revealed that he had earned a place at college.

She told her co-host Ryan Seacrest, "Joaquin is trying to decide on a college right now and he has a lot of options.

"Mark and I were Facetiming the other night, and you’ll be surprised to know - because you’re nothing like this at all - Mark got very emotional and choked up and said, 'I never thought he would be able to go to college,' because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic."

Kelly said it was through "hard work, determination and remediation" that Joaquin is facing an exciting future with plenty of college options.

Expressing her joy at her son’s achievement, Kelly added that she "never had the doubt" that Mark did and reminded families with dyslexic children that it can be a "blessing".

"They learn how to read the room and pick up on social queues," she said.

