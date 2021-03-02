Michelle Obama stuns in figure-flattering dress while announcing exciting news about Barack The former FLOTUS looked incredible in a stylish black dress – and fans agreed!

Michelle Obama had some exciting news to share with social media followers about at the start of the week – and chose the most glamorous photo to accompany her announcement!

On Instagram, the former FLOTUS shared her joy for her husband Barack Obama, who has followed in his wife's footsteps with a podcast.

Barack has teamed up with Bruce Springsteen to produce Renegades: Born in the USA, available to listen to on Spotify, and Michelle told her fans about it alongside a gorgeous photo of herself with her husband, Bruce and Patti Springsteen.

VIDEO: Meet the Obamas

She wrote: "I'm so excited for you all to listen to @BarackObama’s podcast with Bruce @Springsteen! "It’s called Renegades: Born in the USA—it’s just an incredible collection of conversations on race, masculinity, music, and more. Listen now on Spotify."

In the photo, Michelle looked fabulous dressed in a figure-flattering black gown cinched in at the waist, with a V-neck.

Michelle Obama looked incredible in a black gown alongside her husband and Bruce and Patti Springsteen

Fans were quick to comment on Michelle's appearance in the image, with one writing: "Michelle you look incredible in this photo," while another wrote: "Michelle you look amazing." A third added: "You look stunning in this photo."

Of course, followers also shared their excitement for the new podcast, with many writing that they were planning on listening to it.

Barack is no stranger to podcasts, and was Michelle's first guest on her successful The Michelle Obama Podcast, which she launched in 2020.

Michelle is incredibly supportive of her husband

During the pandemic, the couple have been enjoying spending quality time with their daughters, Malia and Sasha, who have been at home from university.

Malia is studying at Harvard University in her last year, and Sasha is in her first year at the University of Michigan.

The family have a beautiful Tudor home, complete with a roof terrace and a sprawling garden. Sasha is even lucky enough to have her own suite in the house, complete with a separate living area.

Michelle opened up about her daughter's room during an interview on Ellen in 2018, telling host Ellen DeGeneres: "Sasha actually killed in this house.

Michelle and Barack Obama with their daughters Sasha and Malia

She has a two-room suite, it's all decked out. She has like a living room area and a bedroom."

What's more, Sasha even designed it herself. And while Sasha has the best deal in the room department, her dad didn't get quite so lucky. "He's got the smallest room for his office. So he's really hating on her," Michelle joked.

