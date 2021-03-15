Ben Shephard shares rare childhood photo with his mum - and they look so alike! The GMB host is now a dad-of-two

Ben Shephard has shared an epic throwback picture from his childhood, and fans could not believe how much he and his mum looked so alike.

To mark Mother's Day on Sunday, the Good Morning Britain host posted the heartwarming photo on his social media pages, and said in the caption: "Happy Mother's Day to all the mums out there especially mine - as you can see like her I was always a natural blonde!!! #mothersday day."

WATCH: Ben Shephard shares concerns for his sons' mental health

Upon seeing the post, his mum appeared to write: "Ah - reminds me - I was young once - you are /still are/ my well-loved baby xx." Ben grew up in Epping, Essex with his older brother Toby and sister Alex. Their father was an accountant while their mother was a nurse.

The TV star's followers couldn't believe the striking resemblance between him and his mum. "Your mum is very pretty x know where you get your looks," remarked one, while another said: "My word you are the image of your mum!"

"Wow you look like you Mum," a third post read. One other person wrote: "She sure raised a good one, hope you mother has a lovely day Ben."

The GMB star posted this rare childhood snap

Last year, once the first UK lockdown restrictions were lifting, Ben was emotional when he said it was "awful" how he couldn't hug his mum after seeing her for the first time in months.

"I was able to see my mum socially distanced, we had a nice game of golf and it was lovely to see her," he said on GMB. "It was awful not being able to give her a hug though."

After gushing about the reunion, the 46-year-old then told Dr Mark that his mum had in fact lost a couple of teeth while living in lockdown, and was keen to get TV medic Dr Mark Porter's advice.

Ben shares two sons with wife Annie

Ben explained: "My mum's lost a couple of teeth, they've fallen out during lockdown and she's lisping in quite a cute way, but [a viewer] says 'is there any news on dentists Mark?' because sorting our gnashers out, as my mum knows, is quite important."

Ben is presenting the breakfast show alongside his co-star Susanna Reid; their joint appearance comes almost after a week Piers Morgan stepped down from his position.

