GMB's Ben Shephard celebrates good news with rare picture of son Sam

Ben Shephard has shared his excitement after the organisers of Parkrun announced the planned return date for weekly 5k running events.

Taking to his Instagram page over the weekend, the Good Morning Britain - who is an avid runner - shared a rare picture with his eldest son Sam following an impromptu 5k jog around their local park.

WATCH: Ben Shephard shares concerns for his sons' mental health

"So big news that @parkrunuk will be back on June 5th - fingers crossed!" Ben wrote in the caption. "So Sam just dragged me round our #notparkrun in the sunshine. Wasn't quick, wasn’t pretty but was blooming brilliant to get out and get running.

"Hope you're able to enjoy the sunshine, feels like the gloom is lifting, slowly... fortunately not as slow as my 5k time."

Back in January, Ben expressed his pride over his eldest son Sam's achievement in lockdown - his ability to complete 5k runs. The TV star is a doting father to two teenage sons, 15-year-old Sam and 14-year-old Jack, whom he shares with wife Annie.

Appearing on good friend Kate Thornton's podcast White Wine Question Time, the 46-year-old opened up about his love of fitness and revealed how training on a daily basis has helped him overcome stress. He has now made it his mission to pass on that fondness to his children.

The GMB host posted this snap with son Sam

Although he is proud of Sam's efforts, Ben did admit he is worried that his teenage boy will soon be stronger than him. "I went for a run with Sam the other day, and he's so fit now - he's 15 and he's 6ft2 and has got feet size 12 and half," he shared. "Feet like canoes - I mean why do you need that?

"We went running in the park, and just as we were coming round back to our house, there's a really steep hill. I was really struggling, really struggling and I turned around and said, 'Come on mate, we're nearly home, we're nearly there.' And he literally slapped my arse and said, 'Come on old man. Keep up.' And he just ran off."

Ben and Annie share two sons together

Impressed, Ben added: "He's never ever done that before. That was a fear, that was a real fear of mine that the idea of the boys are going to get bigger, stronger and fitter than me and I'm not going to be able to keep up with them.

"Obviously I was mortified and crestfallen but I was really proud at the same time. I was really thrilled that his physical fitness and his journey that he's been on since lockdown. He's never been on a run before since first lockdown and now he can do a 5k run, which is incredible and he's so inspiring, I love it."

