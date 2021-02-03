Ben Shephard faces major hair dilemma with wife Annie - and prompts huge fan reaction His wife Annie has become a pro with the scissors!

Ben Shephard has once again enlisted the help of his wife for a lockdown haircut.

Although Annie has been offering her hairdressing services over the past year, the Good Morning Britain host still looked pretty fearful as she took matters into her own hands.

"You know it's got bad when #mumcuts has reopened for business," he wrote alongside a selfie of him appearing rather worried. "I'm slightly worried that Mrs S is dressed as a butcher."

He then teased: "The results will be revealed tomorrow morning on @gmb hmmm what could possibly go wrong."

The funny post received a flurry of comments, with his GMB colleague Alex Beresford writing: "The eyes say it all [laughing emoji]." Gaby Roslin remarked: "Yep that's me too with me doing the cutting and my husband dying my hair!"

The GMB star shared this selfie

One fan then suggested: "You should invest in hair clippers. They very nearly do the job for you. I used them on my husband for the first time last year. Really good result." Another person joked: "Can you book me on for mine please?" Several other followers left a string of laughing emojis.

Ben and his wife Annie, who share two sons together, have spent lockdown at their home in London, with the TV presenter travelling to the GMB studios to co-host the show, and Annie taking over hair-cutting duties from the backstage team.

During a recent chat with good friend Kate Thornton on her podcast White Wine Question Time, Ben opened up about his marriage with Annie.

Both Ben and Annie have been together for 25 years

"We met at university - so you knew Annie when I just got into the telly - and I was sort of a mere puppy when it came to the world of broadcasting media," he explained.

"She has been through all this with me - the highs and the lows of all that experience. And she is still here, somehow is still putting up with me which to this day, I can't quite believe that I am extraordinarily lucky."

The couple were students together at the University of Birmingham. Ben revealed: "I met Annie in the second year - and then that was it. She was doing Philosophy. She's far, very bright is our Annie. She spent the whole time considering life, existence."

