Good Morning Britain star Ben Shephard reveals Valentine's plans with wife Annie The couple have been married since 2004

With just a few days to go until Valentine's Day, Ben Shephard has come up with the perfect present for his wife, Annie.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, the Good Morning Britain star shared a short video with his fans, explaining how he planned to treat his spouse.

"I think I've come up with a pretty good plan for Valentine's Day for Annie for the first time in our 25 year relationship," he revealed.

WATCH: Ben Shephard reveals his Valentine's Day plans with wife Annie

"I've spoken to my mate, Ben Reed, who's a mixologist with Cocktail Credentials… legend of a barman and mixologist, and I asked him to design a bespoke cocktail for Annie that I could try and recreate for Valentine's Day.

"So not only has he done this, but he's sent me all the ingredient here but we're going to try and create it live, he's going to talk me through it Friday on my Instagram Live, so if you wanted to you could join in, ask him loads of cocktail-questions. Who doesn't need a cocktail at the end of home schooling week?!"

Ben Shephard will treat wife Annie to a bespoke cocktail on Valentine's Day

Writing in his caption, Ben, 46, further explained: "Right who's ready for Valentines???

"I'm useless usually but this year I think I've nailed it, and want to spread the love! @cocktail_credentials has designed a bespoke valentines cocktail for Mrs S that he'll help me make on Friday 6pm on my insta - you can join us to make the drinks, and chat all things cocktails.

"Then come Sunday I'll try and do it myself and surprise Mrs S with a special bit of Shephard Cocktail love! Why not join us on Friday 6pm to celebrate the end of another lockdown week, and get in the mood for a weekend of love!?!"

The couple have been married since 2004 and share two boys

Ben and Annie have been married since March 2004, and together they share two sons, Sam, 15, and 13-year-old Jack.

During a recent chat with good friend Kate Thornton on her podcast White Wine Question Time, Ben opened up about his marriage with Annie.

"We met at university - so you knew Annie when I just got into the telly - and I was sort of a mere puppy when it came to the world of broadcasting media," he explained.

The couple first met at university

"She has been through all this with me - the highs and the lows of all that experience. And she is still here, somehow is still putting up with me which to this day, I can't quite believe that I am extraordinarily lucky."

The couple were students together at the University of Birmingham. Ben revealed: "I met Annie in the second year - and then that was it. She was doing Philosophy. She's far, very bright is our Annie. She spent the whole time considering life, existence."

