Ben Shephard reveals why he 'adores' GMB co-host Kate Garraway so much The GMB stars have been working together since 2009

They have the most incredible on-screen partnership, so it's hardly surprising that Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway have formed an amazing friendship. Taking to Twitter this week, Good Morning Britain star Ben revealed exactly why he adores his co-host, whom he has worked alongside with for over ten years.

A GMB viewer had tweeted how much they appreciate Kate's approach to addressing the audience, to which, Ben replied: "Best welcome to the show ever!!! It's why we adore her @kategarraway (and was kinda my fault too)." [sic]

WATCH: Kate Garraway reunites with Ben Shephard on GMB

The fan's tweet read: "I'd just like to say I absolutely loved [Tuesday's] episode of @GMB with @benshephard and @kategarraway. When Kate said 'welcome everyone' I did giggle, but I also found it cute in a strange way. Love how she can laugh at herself though. Sending lots of love."

Last week, the presenters were finally reunited on GMB following Kate's four-month absence. The former I'm A Celebrity star returned to the show after she took some time off to take care of her children as her husband Derek Draper remains in hospital. The 52-year-old was admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus in March and was put into a coma by doctors.

The two GMB hosts worked together for over a decade

After their first episode together, Ben said on Instagram: "So this happened today @kategarraway and it was lovely having her back in studio. Thank you for all the messages - much like you I thoroughly enjoyed it, especially the hair chat! And I'm looking forward to tomorrow! #katesback."

Despite being apart for a few months, it sounds like Ben has been on hand to support Kate and her family during their difficult time. Ahead of the return, Ben previously said about the mother-of-two: "She's been incredibly resilient, incredibly strong and positive for her own mental health."

Kate's husband Derek is fighting for his life in hospital

Of meeting up with her, he added: "Well, we saw Kate and the kids a few weekends ago when we could finally all get together and we spent a really lovely day in a place near us called Thames Young Mariners, it's a lake just opposite the Thames where you can go on a paddleboard and Kate and Darcey and Billy and me and Sam and Jack and Annie went out and had the most fantastic day with the kids, on the paddleboard."

Ben continued: "And it's great because it's such a big space and you can talk to each other but it's outdoors and that was so important because we could actually see each other in real life so to get her back in the studio, back here where she belongs, with us and be able to do this programme, and doing the job she is so great at… it's sort of an important moment."