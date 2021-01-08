Ben Shephard reveals hilarious thing Kate Garraway and wife Annie have in common The GMB star has been in a relationship with his wife for 25 years

There's no denying that Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway have a brilliant on-screen relationship, but it seems the Good Morning Britain co-hosts can find working together challenging at times - particularly when it comes to some old habits!

During a candid chat with good friend Kate Thornton on her podcast White Wine Question Time, Ben confessed that both Kate and his wife Annie, whom he has been with for 25 years after meeting at university, have something in common - their ability to finish the TV star's sentences.

"I can tell you what it is, it comes from being married for 25 years and for working with Kate Garraway. I can never finish a sentence," revealed Ben. "You can laugh but you know it. Garraway's ability to disregard something when someone is talking when something pops into her head is unparalleled. So I will be talking and she'll finish the sentence."

He added: "So I've got that at work and Annie at home. With Kate, she does it because something pops into her head and she just says it not that she's trying to finish my sentence - she'll take over and just do it.

"With Annie, it's because she thinks I speak too slowly and I'm wasting time. We've got to the point where, I'll be saying something and she always thinks she knows the answer to stuff so she will try and finish the sentence without having any idea where we're going with this sentence."

The two GMB hosts worked together for over a decade

Laughing about the situation at home, Ben confessed he is used to it and says he's happy to be the "quiet, grumpy one in the corner" when it comes to their relationship. "It honestly drives me mad," he teased. "The apathy just washes over me - and I'll just be the quiet grumpy one in the corner. Everyone can deal with it and then in that way, no one gets upset."

"I don't mind - we don't need to be talking," the 46-year-old later added. "We've been together long enough that the talking is kind of immaterial these days. It's just to fill the space, right? Just buy some shoes every now and again, everyone stays happy!"

During the frank conversation, Ben touched upon his marriage to Annie, with whom he shares two teenage sons with. "We met at university - so you knew Annie when I just got into the telly - and I was sort of a mere puppy when it came to the world of broadcasting media," he explained.

Both Ben and Annie have been together for 25 years

"She has been through all this with me - the highs and the lows of all that experience. And she is still here, somehow is still putting up with me which to this day, I can't quite believe that I am extraordinarily lucky."

The couple were students at the University of Birmingham. Ben revealed: "I met Annie in the second year - and then that was it. She was doing Philosophy. She's far, very bright is our Annie. She spent the whole time considering life, existence."

