Ben Shephard shares gorgeous rare selfie with wife Annie to mark 25th Valentine's Day The couple have been married since 2004

Valentine's Day was pretty different this year for Ben Shephard and his wife Annie. Although they have marked the day numerous times before, this year saw the couple toast the romantic day in lockdown for the first time (and hopefully it will be the last!)

Sharing a rare selfie of themselves with cocktails to hand, the Good Morning Britain host remarked: "Happy Valentines! 25 years and I remembered this year!!

WATCH: Ben Shephard shares glimpse inside his Valentine's Day with wife Annie

"If you check out my Instagram @benshephardoffical you'll see the creating and making of a 'Marple Sparkle' just for Annie thanks to #cocktailcredentials. Hope you're having a great day [heart emoji] ours is def better post booze!"

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "All the very best to you both. Hope you both have a lovely evening... Just watched Tipping Point absolutely brilliant." Another said: "Have a beautiful day both of you! It’s the day of love and happiness and I’m sure there’s plenty of that for you both xx."

The couple marked Valentine's Day with some cocktails

Ben and Annie have been married since March 2004, and together they share two sons, Sam, 15, and 13-year-old Jack.

During a recent chat with good friend Kate Thornton on her podcast White Wine Question Time, Ben opened up about his marriage with Annie.

"We met at university - so you knew Annie when I just got into the telly - and I was sort of a mere puppy when it came to the world of broadcasting media," he explained.

Ben and Annie share two teenage sons together

"She has been through all this with me - the highs and the lows of all that experience. And she is still here, somehow is still putting up with me which to this day, I can't quite believe that I am extraordinarily lucky."

The couple were students together at the University of Birmingham. Ben revealed: "I met Annie in the second year - and then that was it. She was doing Philosophy. She's far, very bright is our Annie. She spent the whole time considering life, existence."

