David Walliams reveals incredible plans with son Alfred when lockdown ends

David Walliams has revealed the thing that he's looking forward to most once lockdown is over, and it is incredibly heartwarming.

Speaking to HELLO! and other publications at a virtual event hosted by the Jewish Boys' and Girls' Brigade, the Britain's Got Talent judge revealed that he was looking forward to spending time with his son, Alfred, outdoors.

David shares Alfred with his ex-wife, model Lara Stone.

"I've been talking to my son about that," he said. "We've already planned going to Legoland, doing crazy golf, going to Go Ape and getting ice cream. So fun stuff with my son!"

David Walliams makes rare comment about son

Reflecting on how he hoped people would change their perspective on life following the pandemic, he said: "We took so much for granted, so when we do get to experience life as it was, I'm hoping people appreciate it a bit more.

"Appreciate that hug, the chance to go for a cup of tea with grandma, going for a swim, whatever it is!" He added: "The human race has been through worse things than this and come out of the other side stronger.

"We're all much more aware of each other's struggles and hopefully will help each other a lot more now than we might have done."

He concluded: "We've all been in this together and hopefully when we come out of it, we'll hopefully all work together."

The children's author also joked that he had "enjoyed the extra time with my son" when it came to home-schooling during the pandemic.

Speaking about the impact on his own life, David said: "I also have a job that means I'm writing most of the time and I can do that at home on my own, so I feel like I don't have a lot to complain about!"

He added: "I think it's a bit easier now – we sort of know when it's going to end and can get our heads round it."

The star also shared his hopes that the country might get better at collectively talking about mental health following the pandemic.

"Our feelings are what make us human and we've got to share them," he explained."I don't think there's enough focus on mental health.

"I don't know whether it's because we're British and are all a bit buttoned up and feel uncomfortable talking about it, but we all need to get a bit better about sharing our feelings and being open when we're down."

He added: "The worst thing is suffering in silence. Don't ever feel that you've failed because you are feeling sad. It's a part of life."

The Big School star recently shared a photo with his "true love" – dog Ernie, who also popped up during the virtual event.

Sharing a snap on Instagram, the judge cuddled up to the pooch as they both gazed into the camera. A second snap saw David looking lovingly at his pup.

His fans were blown away by the "cuteness overloads", with one commenting: "That's so cute!" Many other fans just bombarded the post's comments with hundreds of heart emojis.

