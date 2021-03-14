John Travolta reveals happy family news involving son Benjamin The Grease star lives in Florida with children Ella and Benjamin

John Travolta has shared a rare photo of his youngest son Benjamin, ten, over the weekend to reveal some happy news in their family.

The Grease star took to Instagram to post a gorgeous photo of himself with his little boy, who looked delighted as he cuddled up to a fluffy white cat.

In the caption, John wrote: "Ben's new cat Crystal." Fans were quick to comment on the sweet news, with one writing: "Crystal has found a wonderful home!" while another wrote: "Love these smiles!" A third added: "What a lovely picture!"

VIDEO: John Travolta and daughter Ella dance in memory of Kelly Preston

The Hollywood star is also dad to daughter Ella, 20, and late son Jett, who tragically passed away at the age of 16 in 2009.

The actor shares his three children with late wife Kelly Preston, who passed away on 2020 following a brave battle with cancer.

While the family have endured a lot of heartache, John has done his best to ensure that his children still have happy memories, and has been sharing lots of upbeat posts on social media over the past few months.

John Travolta's son Benjamin with his new pet cat Crystal

Most recently, it was announced that Ella had been given a huge career boost after landing a role in the upcoming movie, Get Lost.

She shared the exciting news on Instagram with a post and was flooded with well wishes.

Ella wrote: “I am very pleased to announce this opportunity that has come to me and I am looking forward to working with Daniela Amavia and Michael Mendelsohn on this exciting new project!”

The project is a young adult movie which Deadline likened to "a reimagining of Alice in Wonderland with creatures turned into human characters."

John with daughter Ella - who is following in her parents' footsteps as an actress

Ella will play Alicia/Alice who goes on a magical trip to Budapest. The talented actress is becoming a star in her own right and recently appeared alongside her dad in a fun Super Bowl commercial, which saw them recreate the iconic dance from Grease.

The pair had a great time getting involved and even ranked in the top trending spot on Yahoo as a result, something they both excitedly told their followers about on social media.

