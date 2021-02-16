John Travolta had the sweetest thing to say about daughter Ella following latest achievement The Grease star shares Ella with late wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta is a doting dad and has been staying incredibly strong for his children following the tragic death of his wife Kelly Preston in 2020.

The Grease star has been finding ways to keep them entertained during the pandemic, and recently delighted fans after taking part in a viral Super Bowl commercial with daughter Ella, 20.

The pair recreated the famous Grease dance moves in a star-studded advert, which saw them rank in at number one on Yahoo's top trending stories soon afterwards – much to their delight.

VIDEO: John Travolta and daughter Ella dance in tribute to Kelly Preston

Following the advert's success, John took to Instagram to pay a sweet tribute to his only daughter, alongside a full video of the advert.

The actor wrote: "Here it is...let's hear it for the daughters! It was fun dancing in the yard with @ella.travolta. Thanks @scottslawn and @miraclegro #scottspartner."

John Travolta paid a sweet tribute to daughter Ella

Fans were quick to react to the post, with one writing: "I loved watching you and your daughter dance," while another wrote: "You are both amazing." A third added: "You and Ella were wonderful."

John shares Ella, son Benjamin, ten, and late son Jett with his beloved late wife, who tragically passed away in July after battling cancer.

The Grease star and his daughter reached number one on Yahoo's searches after their dance

John and his children have been supporting each other during this difficult time and despite the heartache, the award-winning star made sure his children made special memories during the recent festive period, sharing a rare video of Ella and Benjamin wishing everyone a Merry Christmas from their living room.

In the footage, Ella smiled as she wished her followers well. She said: "Before the night is over, I wanted to say goodnight and Merry Christmas and I hope you all had a beautiful day and I'm looking forward to the new year with all of you."

John and Ella during the festive period

The father-daughter duo later posed for another snap that John shared on Instagram to mark the beginning of 2021, and fans were quick to note the similarities between Ella and her late mother.

"Ella looks so much like her mama. Happy New Year," one wrote, while a second added, "She looks identical to her beautiful mama in this pic."

