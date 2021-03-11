David Walliams delighted his fans this week when he shared the most adorable photo of his "true love" – pet dog, Ernie.

The Britain's Got Talent judge posted the loving snap to Instagram, which saw him cuddling up to the pooch as they both looked towards the camera.

A second black and white image showed David affectionately gazing down on Ernie.

Captioning the photos, David simply wrote: "True love."

His fans were blown away by the "cuteness overloads", with one commenting: "That's so cute!" A second wrote: "Aww lovely photos, beautiful boys." While others bombarded the post with hundreds of heart emojis.

David is also the proud owner of pooch Bert, who like Ernie is a Border Terrier, and while he has had Bert for years, he adopted Ernie in February 2019.

Back then he introduced the little pup to his fans by sharing a sweet photo of himself holding Ernie in one hand, and Bert in the other. "Bert has a baby brother. Meet Ernie," he wrote in the caption.

Of course, Bert and Ernie aren't the only boys in David's life. He is also the proud father to son Alfred, from his marriage to model Lara Stone.

Although he is incredibly private about his personal life, the comedian previously revealed how he and his son were coping in lockdown.

David loves his dogs, Bert (R) and Ernie

While appearing on This Morning last May, the Little Britain star revealed to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that he and Alfred had bonded more while living in isolation.

"I have enjoyed having a bit more time than usual because normally I'm here, there and everywhere, but at the moment obviously I'm at home so I can write all day and all night [...] and then other times I'm looking after my son and homeschooling which has been fun," he said.

On how he was finding homeschooling his seven-year-old, David explained: "I only have one child, and he's seven years old so I probably have it easier than lots of [other] parents […] but I've really enjoyed it."

