David Walliams expresses his gratitude after his mum Kathleen, 77, receives first COVID vaccine

David Walliams has shared his delight after his 77-year-old mother, Kathleen, received her first coronavirus vaccine.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, 49, took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank the "brilliant" NHS for giving some "joy and hope". He tweeted: "My mum is 77 and was given the vaccine yesterday. When I spoke to her last night I could hear the joy in her voice.

"Now there was hope. Thank you so much to the clever scientists for developing it & the brilliant NHS for delivering it. You have made my mum and I very happy."

The TV star did not specify whether his parent had been given the Pfizer/BioNTech or the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccination against the virus.

Ronan Keating was among the first to comment underneath David's post, writing: "This is lovely David. God bless all." One fan remarked: "Great news David so happy for your mum freedom is on the horizon thanks to these clever scientists."

David pictured with his mum Kathleen in June

The UK government is currently on course to vaccinate 15 million people across the UK by mid-February, with more than 200,000 people getting a COVID-19 jab every day. It is being rolled out to health and social care staff, the elderly and people in care homes first.

In June, once the UK's first lockdown restrictions were slowly lifting, David expressed his joy when he was finally able to reunite with his mother after months apart - and his reaction to seeing her was the best.

The star shared several pictures of the sweet moment, showing the comedian posing more than two metres behind her whilst in her garden. David can be seen excitedly smiling broadly at the camera as his mum can't stop laughing. "Mum," he captioned the sweet snaps.

