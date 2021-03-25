Courteney Cox stuns in killer looks as she prepares for life post-quarantine The Friends star uploaded a quirky video

After a year in a global pandemic we’re all growing weary and looking forward to getting back to normal life, and in a fun video Courteney Cox has styled out some killer looks for her big return!

To the tune of Andy Mineo's Coming in Hot the Friends star used a narrow hallway as her catwalk as she strutted her stuff in a floral top, pair of jeans and boots.

When she reached the end of the hallway, a stylist friend took a look at the outfit before adding a leather jacket to complete it.

WATCH: Courteney Cox models two killer looks for post-pandemic life

The Scream star then strutted down in a matching grey set of loungewear, featuring a baggy jumper and sweatpants and pair of black trainers.

The stylist then threw some clothes at the star, which completely transformed her look, adding the same pair of boots as before instead of the trainers and an elegant white shirt and green jacket, while the baggy jumper was tied around her waist.

Fans loved the video, with many leaving strings of heart emojis.

One commented: "YASS LOOKING ABSOLUTELY STUNNING LIKE ALWAYS!! Every new post is better than the other, how do you do it?!

The star styled out a leather jacket

Another added: "PLS YOU ARE STUNNING," and a third said: "I'm so loving this! QUEEN OF FASHION."

"Leaving the quarantine as perfect as ever," wrote a different fan, before they added: "I loved the looks, I will want them all for me. Hahahaha I love you."

But even though Courteney is preparing for post-pandemic life, she recently revealed that she has no plans of moving out of the Malibu home she's lived in since 2007.

Fans loved the fun video

Courteney's two-acre property comes with its own tennis house, cinema room, guest cottages and swimming pool. Add to that the jaw-dropping images the star has shared since living there and it's not hard to see why she has no interest in living elsewhere.

She previously posted a photo from her tennis courts, revealing that it is designed with a chic navy, white and grey colour scheme, which she was reportedly very specific about.

Another video gave fans a look at her large saltwater swimming pool, complete with outdoor kitchen and dining area and beautiful climber plants. In a different area of the garden, Courteney also has a banquette-ringed fire pit, lined with a glass frame.

