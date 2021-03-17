Courteney Cox shares rare loved up photo with boyfriend for celebratory reason The actress has been living apart from Johnny for some time

Friends star Courteney Cox has shared a rare and adorable loved up picture with partner Johnny McDaid.

The actress, who has been living apart from Johnny for some time, posted several snaps of the pair when they were together for St Patrick's Day.

"Happy St. Paddy’s Day! I’m missing my favorite Irishman and family. I love you," she shared.

Along with the cute selfie, Courteney also shared a candid snap of Johnny, a picture of them on the red carpet, and a shot of his family in Ireland.

Courteney shared this adorable snap with Johnny

The pair announced their engagement in 2014, but in 2019 Courteney revealed they had broken off their engagement, although they were still in a relationship.

The Snow Patrol singer splits his time between Ireland, the UK, and Los Angeles, but due to the coronavirus pandemic spent most of 2020 away from Courteney.

In December, the couple reunited in person with Courteney sharing a video of a romantic stroll in the woods, even wearing matching black coats to keep out the cold.

They reunited in December after months apart

Sharing a snap of their outing on her Instagram Story, Courteney simply wrote: "Into the woods…" as she and Johnny cuddled up for the camera.

Courteney was lucky enough to have some friends who decided to go into lockdown with her and her 16-year-old daughter Coco.

They have been quarantining at her stunning Malibu home.

Courteney has been quarantining with her teenage daugther Coco

The epitome of luxury, the home features a swimming pool, tennis courts and incredibly stylish interiors.

In a recent Instagram Story, the actress filmed herself enjoying food and wine in her open-plan living space, as she inadvertently revealed a Scream tribute on her wall.

