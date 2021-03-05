Courteney Cox reveals sinister Scream tribute at grand Malibu mansion

Worlds away from her famous eclectic purple apartment in Friends, Courteney Cox's real-life home in Malibu is the epitome of luxury, with a swimming pool, tennis courts and incredibly stylish interiors. In a recent Instagram Story, the actress filmed herself enjoying food and wine in her open-plan living space, as she inadvertently revealed a Scream tribute on her wall.

The star has a very large chalkboard in her living quarters, which had been decorated to say: "Welcome home," and if you look closely there is also a distinct Ghost Face mask crafted in white chalk.

The space, which is painted in a striking black shade, also has beautifully curated shelves and a dining space where the actress perched on a bar stool to talk to the camera.

While the spooky face was a nod to her former role as Gale Weathers in the hit horror film Scream, recently, the Monica Gellar actress made another reference to her past acting roles, when she took on the challenge of learning the theme tune of Friends on the piano.

Courteney has a grand piano at her beachfront home

Her grand piano also sits in this multi-functional space, and it's a part of her home that regularly features on her social media.

Speaking to One Kings Lane about her house, Courteney said: "This is a house I'll never move from; it really is so special to me."

The star has a passion for interior design

As she previously wanted to be an architect, it's unsurprising that Courteney's abode is so beautiful. Opening up about the design process in the same interview, she acknowledged: "If it was up to me, everything would have been one colour – monochromatic, very simple.

A closer look at the creepy artwork if you missed it in the video

"When I got this house, my designer, Trip Haenisch, was able to bring in the pops of colour and the interesting pieces I wouldn't have necessarily gone for. We had a fantastic time doing it."

Ed Sheeran is a star who can vouch for the actress' styling prowess, as the singer came to stay rent-free in one of the guest cottages on site in 2013.

