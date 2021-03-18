Courteney Cox won't leave Malibu home

Courteney Cox has lived in the same Malibu beach house since 2007, and she has no intention of moving.

The Friends star, who plays Monica Geller in the iconic TV series, renovated the house herself, along with the help of architect Michael Kovac and interior designer Trip Haenisch, and while the results were exactly what she had in mind, her affinity for change means that although she won't sell up, she will switch up the interiors.

In an interview with One Kings Lane, Courteney explained: "In June it would be eight years since the main house was built, but I've had the whole property for maybe 10 years. This is a house I'll never move from; it really is so special to me. But because I like to move more than I'm able to – because now I've found the perfect home! – I have to shift my furniture style."

What exactly does she intend on updating? "Before I was kind of into organic with modern," she told One Kings Lane. "And now I'm into really old mixed with cleaner stuff. I'm not really changing everything, just a shift – because why not?"

Courteney Cox's tennis court

The two-acre property comes with its own tennis house, cinema room, guest cottages and swimming pool. Add to that the jaw-dropping images Courteney has shared since living there and it's not hard to see why she has no interest in living elsewhere.

She previously posted a photo from her tennis courts, revealing that it is designed with a chic navy, white and grey colour scheme, which she was reportedly very specific about.

Courteney Cox's swimming pool

Another video gave fans a look at her large saltwater swimming pool, complete with outdoor kitchen and dining area and beautiful climber plants. In a different area of the garden, Courteney also has a banquette-ringed fire pit, lined with a glass frame.

