Elizabeth Hurley looks unreal in turquoise bikini during pre-lockdown holiday The Royals star has her own swimwear line – Elizabeth Hurley Beach

Elizabeth Hurley regularly shares photos on social media of her modelling stylish swimwear from her label, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

The company has its own Instagram page, and this week, The Royals actress was pictured modelling a turquoise bikini and co-ordinating kaftan as she announced a new sale online.

In the picture, the mother-of-one looked stylish wearing the matching swimwear pieces, and was all smiles as she posed in a tropical-looking location.

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley dances on the beach at sunset

In the caption, Elizabeth wrote: "30% off our gorgeous Aqua Edit at www.elizabethhurley.com.

Here’s @elizabethhurley1 in our Peacock Butterfly Kaftan, which is light & breezy and perfect to wear around the house (instead of an old bath robe!) as well as on vacation. Use code EXT30 at checkout."

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "So beautiful," while another added: "Looking good Elizabeth." A third wrote: "Looking stunning and nice outfit!"

Elizabeth Hurley looked stunning in a turquoise bikini and matching kaftan

The model established her swimwear range in 2005, and it caters to women, as well as young girls aged 13 and upwards.

“I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong.

"I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age,” the star states on her website.

The Royals star was in Riga for her latest swimwear shoot prior to the lockdown

Elizabeth is the perfect model for her swimwear range, and has an enviable figure which she maintains with a healthy diet.

To start off the day, the actress admits to drinking two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working. "It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail.

"But it's fantastic for your digestive system." She follows it up with a far more tasty bowl of Greek yoghurt, banana and a little honey.

Her main meals are "simple, natural, easy food. I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she's previously told The Cut.

The mother-of-one is used to travelling for work to shoot campaigns on the beach.

The actress with her son Damian

Before the current UK lockdown, Elizabeth was working in Riga, and was due to jet off again at the beginning of the year, but due to the current restrictions she has instead stayed at home.

The actress is staying at her country home in Herefordshire with her son Damian, 18, mum, and several family members and friends who she formed a lockdown bubble with.

