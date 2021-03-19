Elizabeth Hurley poses in skintight mini dress as she treats herself to an Easter feast The star was proud of her achievement

Elizabeth Hurley may be in lockdown in her Herefordshire mansion, but she is making the most of it and has decided to hone her culinary cooking skills.

On Thursday, the mother-of-one shared a series of pictures showing her posing with her "Easter feast" whilst looking stunning in a beige skingtight dress featuring long sleeves.

Elizabeth, who completed the look by wearing her dark brown hair straight and wearing minimal makeup, told her fans: "Just a little something I knocked up earlier- with a little help from @tomaikens and @starchefs_uk.

"What a brilliant way to pass yourself off as a way better chef. I got an advance on the Easter feast."

Her followers, including the mentioned chef, were delighted to see such a well-presented plate, with Tom Aikens commenting: "Thank you my lovely @elizabethhurley1 you see as I said you are a fine chef!!! I take the pain away & it’s only a gain for you!!! I mean look at that presentation... Beautifully & tastefully done."

Others inundated her post with messages such as "outstanding" and "delicious", whilst another added: "You are a breath of fresh air, Liz. You never age. Still a knockout after all these years. Stay safe always!"

Elizabeth proudly showed off her dish

Elizabeth's success in the kitchen comes as no surprise as back in April, she told HELLO! she was in charge of cooking for herself and her other seven guests that she was self-isolating with.

Talking about the organization she had come up with to make sure everyone helped out, she said: "We've all got designated jobs, which I couldn't resist putting on a colour-coded Excel sheet. I'm in charge of meal planning, food shopping and laundry. If it weren't for the fact that we're terrified of losing loved ones, we're actually quite happy cocooned up together. The TV isn't allowed to be turned on until 6pm so we don't turn into couch potatoes."