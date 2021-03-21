Elizabeth Hurley looks phenomenal in strapless swimsuit – and she has exciting news to share! The Royals star is the founder of swimwear label Elizabeth Hurley Beach

Elizabeth Hurley is the founder and model of her swimwear label, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, and the star had some exciting news to share with her followers over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, The Royals star shared a gorgeous photo of herself modelling a strapless turquoise swimsuit, to announce that her brand were offering 30 per cent off selected pieces online.

"30% off the aqua edit," Elizabeth wrote alongside the image. On the star's website, a wide range of aqua-hued pieces have a discount, from bikinis to kaftans.

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley dances on the beach

The model established her swimwear range in 2005, and it caters to women, as well as young girls aged 13 and upwards.

“I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong.

Elizabeth Hurley looked incredible in a strapless swimsuit

"I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age,” the star states on her website.

Elizabeth is the perfect model for her swimwear range, and has an enviable figure which she maintains with a healthy diet.

To start off the day, the actress admits to drinking two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working.

"It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail. "But it's fantastic for your digestive system."

The Royals star founded her swimwear line in 2005

She follows it up with a far more tasty bowl of Greek yoghurt, banana and a little honey. Her main meals are "simple, natural, easy food. I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she's previously told The Cut.

The mother-of-one is used to travelling for work to shoot campaigns on the beach.

Elizabeth returned to London just before Christmas

Before the current UK lockdown, Elizabeth was working in Riga, and was due to jet off again at the beginning of the year, but due to the current restrictions she has instead stayed at home.

The actress is staying at her country home in Herefordshire with her son Damian, 18, mum, and several family members and friends who she formed a lockdown bubble with.

