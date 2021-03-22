Elizabeth Hurley posts throwback topless snap - and she looks incredible The star has taken part in hundreds of shoots throughout the years

Elizabeth Hurley took a trip down memory lane on Sunday as she looked through her past photoshoots whilst self-isolating in her Herefordshire mansion.

The mother-of-one surprised her followers by sharing one of her most daring photographs ever – taken by Ellen von Unwerth and showing her topless whilst only wearing diamonds and "big hair".

"Flashback! When in doubt, try big hair & diamonds @ellenvonunwerth," she captioned the post, which received over 75,000 likes in less than 10 hours.

Friends and fans rushed to comment on the daring snap, with designer Tamara Mellon writing: "Love this!"

Makeup artist Sandy Linter added: "Diamonds are a girl's best friend."

"Absolutely stunning," said another whilst a third charmingly added: "What diamonds? All I see is incredible beauty."

Elizabeth shared the daring snap with her Instagram followers

Earlier this year, Elizabeth shared another topless snap taken in the snow and was forced to defend herself and her son Damian after she was accused of getting him to photograph the moment.

After Piers Morgan called the picture "creepy" and "thirsty" on Good Morning Britain and speculated that it had been taken by her teenage son, the actress took to Twitter to clarify the situation.

Sharing the same pictures, which show the model wearing a fur winter coat and bikini bottoms, the 55-year-old wrote: "Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled, but these pics were in fact taken by my 80-year-old mother. Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not."

Carol Vorderman was quick to praise the star's reply, by commenting: "Love you for the pics... stunning. But I think I possibly love your mother even more... FREEDOM of thought ... AMEN to that x."