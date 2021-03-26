Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian mistaken for famous mum in new sunbathing selfie They could be twins!

The apple really doesn’t all far from the tree when it comes to Elizabeth Hurley and her lookalike son, Damian.

On Thursday, Elizabeth’s teenage offspring shared a sun-soaked selfie which left fans doing a double-take.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley looks unreal in turquoise bikini for pre-lockdown vacation

In the snapshot, Damian, 18, was laying down and staring up at the camera with his long locks spread out on the towel behind him.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley shows off her dance moves in fun new video

He didn’t caption the photo which sparked a huge reaction from his fans, with some insisting they thought it was his famous mum in the image.

"Such a beautiful woman," wrote one, while another said: "His mother!" and a third commented: "You really are so feminine and it is absolutely wonderful. You look so much like your beautiful mother as well."

Many more marvelled at the uncanny resemblance to Elizabeth and branded him, "lovely," and, "glorious".

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley branded 'most beautiful woman in the world' following new photo

SEE: Elizabeth Hurley stuns sans pants in cheeky photo wearing only a sweater

Fans couldn't believe how much Damian looks like his mum

Elizabeth chimed in herself and wrote: "I miss you," along with two heart emojis. The mother-son duo have spent the majority of the COVID-19 lockdown at her Herefordshire estate, but judging by the swimwear designer's comment, they're currently apart.

Damian is following in his famous mum's modelling footsteps and Elizabeth couldn't be prouder of him.

He has taken the modelling world by a storm and has featured in a number of high profile campaigns over the past few years.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley smoulders in stunning skin-bearing selfie - see photo

SEE: Elizabeth Hurley's snow selfie shocks her fans for a surprising reason

Elizabeth and Damian are incredibly close

Last year, Elizabeth shared her pride for her only son after he landed a modelling gig for Pat McGrath.

The actress shared a photo on Instagram from the shoot of the teenager posing alongside Irina Shayk, and wrote: "Proud Mama had to post this ravishing shot of my son @damianhurley1 with the gorgeous @irinashayk for the new @patmcgrathreal campaign shot by Steven Meisel."

Damian has also been studying photography, something Elizabeth says he is amazing at as well.

"He has a really good eye," she said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen's After Show in 2018. So much so, she admitted he often takes her infamous bikini snapshots.



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.