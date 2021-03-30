Jennifer Aniston's favourite moisturiser is just £5 in the Amazon spring sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Jennifer Aniston has access to the best skincare in the world, and among her favourite buys is a budget brand! The Friends star has apparently been using the same drugstore moisturiser for decades: Aveeno. Yes, Aveeno.

"I think it's because my mom told me to start moisturising when I turned 15, I've been using Aveeno since I was a teenager," the actress told InStyle.

RELATED: This is the anti-ageing secret Jennifer Aniston adds to her morning coffee

Needless to say, we'll be stocking up on Aveeno's daily moisturising cream, and it just happens to be 30% off right now in the Amazon spring sale, coming in at just under £5.

Aveeno Daily Moisturising Lotion, was £7.14 now £4.65 ($8.54), Amazon

If you're looking to re-create Jen's skincare routine, she has also previously said she's a fan of Aveeno's Skin Brightening Scrub as well as the brand's Positively Radiant cream to wear overnight.

The Morning Show actress is apparently a fan of keeping it classic when it comes to daily skincare, as she's also heaped praise on another perrennial favourite, this time from Neutrogena. “It’s been pretty much the same routine for a long time since I'm a creature of habit," she told Forbes in 2015. "I wash my face with my Neutrogena Facial Cleansing Bar."

RELATED: 11 things you'll need to copy Jennifer Aniston's skincare routine

Jennifer is known for having a flawless complexion

The gorgeous award-winning actress turned 50 in February 2019, telling InStyle: "I don't feel any different... I feel physically incredible. So it’s weird that it’s all of a sudden getting telegraphed in a way that’s like, 'You look amazing for your age.' I think we need to establish some etiquette around that dialogue and verbiage."

But let's not get ahead of ourselves, Jennifer did add that one thing she's not keen on having any time soon are grey hairs. She added: "I'm not gonna lie – I don't want grey hair." We hear you loud and clear, Jen.

Jennifer also added that she's a huge fan of a Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Face bar, saying that: "It just feels so damn good to put oil on your face and roll." The beauty tool is made of 24K gold and even vibrates as you roll it across your face – it's like a very expensive mini massage!

Jillian Dempsey Gold Bar, £185 / $220, Harvey Nichols

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.