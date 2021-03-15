How Khloe Kardashian stopped hair loss through her affordable wellness brand – exclusive The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star teamed up with Libby Matthews from Dose & Co – with incredible results

Khloe Kardashian has many strings to her bow, and is involved in many collaborations and businesses – from beauty to wellbeing.

MORE: Khloe Kardashian talks special memories with daughter True - exclusive

Among them is one very close to her heart – Dose & Co – which she became a business partner for, along with founder Libby Matthews, after she was sent the range of collagen powders for her to try after suffering from postpartum hair loss following daughter True's birth.

Libby spoke to HELLO! ahead of the brand's launch in the UK, where she revealed how Khloe came to work alongside her.

Khloe Kardashian and her family are huge fans of Dose & Co

"We sent the Dose & Co range to Khloe to try out and she fell in love with them. Khloe also noticed a difference with her postpartum hair loss that she had experienced after having True.

"She loved the results and benefits from taking the collagen and how easy the powders were to incorporate into her busy schedule."

MORE: Khloe Kardashian opens up about daughter True growing up

MORE: Khloe Kardashian makes major announcement that leaves fans shocked

Dose & Co isn't just popular with Khloe, but her entire family too! "Her mum and sisters, like Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner take Dose & Co regularly," Libby explained.

Dose & Co can help with everything from hair loss to nail growth

Other famous fans include Kim Kardashian, Ashley Graham, Addison Rae, Tristan Thompson and Vanessa Bryant.

Dose & Co newcomers, according to Libby, "will love how it improves the appearance and structure of hair, improve skin elasticity firmness, and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles."

READ: Kim Kardashian suffers disaster with her four children - and it's relatable!

What's more, the products promote longer, stronger nails. The supplements can be mixed into everything from hot and cold drinks to smoothies and even baked goods – something Khloe enjoys doing with her daughter True.

Libby recommends the Dose & Co Peptides for first-time users. "It contains 10 grams of collagen per serving to help support hair, skin and nails," she said.

Libby Matthews is the founder of Dose & Co

"This is the perfect product for someone that is wanting to start taking collagen for the first time."

Having Khloe on board with her brand has been an incredible experience too.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley looks amazing in tiny white swimsuit

"We have absolutely loved working with Khloe, and we are grateful to have her as part of the Dose & Co family. She is incredibly hard working, focused, and has a real attention to detail," she said.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.