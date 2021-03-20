We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rebel Wilson has consistently wowed her fans over the past year as she undertook a 'year of health' and her latest selfie has had jaws dropping everywhere.

The Pitch Perfect star is currently staying in London at the Corinthia Hotel.

In the selfies uploaded to her Instagram Stories, which featured the London Eye in the background, Rebel let her gorgeous blonde locks flow freely.

The star was also rocking a beautiful Burberry jacket as the setting sun created a breathtaking backdrop.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson films home tour during birthday celebrations

Rebel didn't caption her sunset photo, but her second shot was captioned with: "So British in this pic."

It's not known why the Cats star is in London, but it could be linked to the recent top secret project that she teased last week.

Posing in some electrifying workout gear, that mirrored the colours of American football team the Los Angeles Rams, Rebel was facetiming an unknown person.

"Guess who I'm talking to??" the star teased. "Top secret mission with @rams (that's all I'll say for now)."

The sunset created the perfect backdrop

In a snapshot on her Stories, posted after her stunning sunset photos, Rebel was holding a Rams helmet and tee, and said: "I clearly don't wanna ruin my hair by putting this helmet on."

Rebel's new snaps come after she looked unrecognisable as she enjoyed posting a series of throwback shots.

In the first one, the actress poked fun at herself from a 2006 appearance on Australian sketch show, The Wedge.

Fans could not believe Rebel's appearance as she sported some mousy brown locks styled into a mullet and a huge Tweetie Pie tattoo on her arm.

The star joked about how British she looked

"Blast from the past. Who remembers this?" the Australian actress asked fans.

A second photo took fans even further back in Rebel's life, to when she was just a young girl with her family on a cruise holiday.

Rebel posed up a storm as she stood with her hands on her hips and rocked a vest top and backwards cap, for added cool points.

In her caption, the star wrote: "Does anyone else remember 'cruising'? I feel like it was something us bogans used to do…the buffets, the 6 of us in a tiny cabin on the bottom of the boat, the talent contest where Human Nature awarded me first place.

"PS my hat's turned backwards cause I'm obviously super cool, dude!"

