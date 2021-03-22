Jennifer Aniston shares sweet personal photo from her 'Sunday Funday' The Morning Show star took to Instagram with an update

Jennifer Aniston spent the weekend with the sweetest companions – her three dogs, Clyde, Sophie and Lord Chesterfield!

The Morning Show star took to Instagram to share a new, personal snapshot showing her pups sat together out on the lawn. "Sunday Funday," she captioned the photo, along with a paw prints emoji and a red love heart.

Prior to that, Jennifer had shared individual photos of her beloved pets as she made the most of the sunny weekend weather in California.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston demonstrates her morning routine at home

Dog-lover Jennifer often shares pictures of Clyde, a Schnauzer mix, Sophie, a white pitbull and rescue puppy, Lord Chesterfield, who she welcomed to the family in October.

Her latest images were likely taken in the sprawling grounds of her Beverly Hills property, which boasts a huge terrace with panoramic views, an outdoor swimming pool and a huge Koi pond.

Jennifer shared a sweet snapshot of her three beloved dogs

Just recently, the actress shared a glimpse inside her impressive drawing room as she welcomed Jason Bateman and his family to her home to watch the Golden Globes.

Snapshots shared on Instagram Stories gave fans a glimpse inside the opulent room, which features two large bookcases completely covering the wall, and laden with novels, photographs and flowers. The central table, meanwhile, boasted two floral displays, including one huge arrangement of tall stems.

The star recently gave fans a glimpse inside her drawing room

A second photograph shared by the star on her Stories showed a large rug in muted tones covering the wooden floor, while the round table was accompanied by two dining chairs with beautifully ornate legs, and covered in plush grey velvet.

The 52-year-old worked on the interiors of her home with designer Stephen Shadley to transform it from a 1970s mansion into a modern Californian retreat.

She opened up about her property to Architectural Digest, telling the publication: "The house has a rather glamorous, old-fashioned Hollywood quality. I can just imagine the Rat Pack stopping by; someone is playing the piano, and people are laughing in the next room."

