Former Strictly star rushed to hospital after gymnastics accident – details The former Strictly contestant shared a health update with fans

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Claudia Fragapane has revealed she was rushed to hospital following a terrifying accident. The professional gymnast, who was partnered with AJ Pritchard on the 2016 edition of the show, took to her Instagram account to explain why she had been absent from social media in recent days.

RELATED: Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood speaks out on Motsi Mabuse 'leaving' show

Claudia, 23, shared a photograph of herself strapped to a stretcher after being taken to hospital, confessing it was the "scariest experience" of her life.

The Commonwealth Games gold medallist revealed the incident occurred while she was competing during a gymnastics trial - and thankfully her team's speedy response saved her life.

Strictly star Claudia Fragapane was involved in a gymnastics accident

She wrote: "Most scariest experience of my life happened, the feeling where you don’t know what damage you have done! I had Doctors & Nurses telling me the worse that can happen. I didn’t have anyone at the hospital with me due to covid.

READ MORE: Gogglebox star wants Strictly Come Dancing gig after quitting show

"My coaches [were] waiting outside for me for hours. Lying on my back looking at the ceiling for hours thinking what is going to happen to me was the worst feeling.

"When the incident happened while I was competing at my trial on floor I had the best physio & team around me, going through all the procedures & getting me on the stretcher to be put in the ambulance on my way to hospital. Everyone was so good to me & I can’t thank everyone enough!"

The gymnast, now 23, was partnered with AJ Pritchard on the 2016 series

Claudia went on to explain that she hadn't sustained any major damage and, miraculously, the only injury she has suffered is a concussion.

RELATED: Inside AJ Pritchard's modern London home where girlfriend Abbie is recovering

She continued: "I'm thankful there is no damage! I can wiggle my toes, I can walk, I can move my body. I just have a concussion so that’s why I haven’t been active on social media lately, I’ve been resting a lot!

"I scared a lot of people including myself but I am fit, healthy & there is nothing to worry about. Thank you again to everyone involved This won't stop me."

Claudia is a Commonwealth Games gold medallist

Claudia took home four gold medals during the 2014 Commonwealth Games at the age of just 16. She then went on to compete on Strictly aged 18, making her the second youngest celebrity contestant to ever take part in the show, after Louisa Lytton.

She made it all the way to the semi-finals, where she lost out to Danny Mac in the dance-off.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.