Just hours ahead of Joe Sugg's acting debut in The Syndicate, Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell posted the most romantic selfie with her boyfriend.

The snap saw the budding actor kiss the professional dancer's cheek as they enjoyed the warmer weather outside in the garden. "Sun and socialising what a beaut day with great people," remarked Diane.

Fans rushed to post lovely comments underneath, with one saying: "Awwww this makes me so happy!! So glad that some of the OGs were finally reunited again on such a glorious day." Another remarked: "Awww this is too cute! So glad you had a lovely day."

The lovebirds started dating at the end of 2018 after they were partnered up on the BBC ballroom show - and only went on to confirm their romance once the series ended. They often share updates and sweet personal photos with their social media followers, who frequently brand them 'couple goals'.

On Monday, the couple stopped by Joe's sister Zoella's home on the first day restrictions were lifted - which also happened to be the same day Zoe marked her 30th birthday.

Joe seen kissing Dianne in this cute snap

Earlier this month, Joe expressed his excitement over becoming an uncle. "I'M GOING TO BE UNCLE JOE!" he wrote while sharing Zoe's pregnancy announcement on his Stories. "Congratulations @zoesugg @alfiedeyes."

Joe's girlfriend, pro Strictly dancer Dianne, was also delighted at the news, sharing the post on her page. "Massive congrats to these two @zoesugg @alfiedeyes," she wrote along with a string of baby emojis.

The couple, who recently purchased their first home together, will no doubt dote on their new niece, who is due to be born in the autumn.

