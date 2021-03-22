Dianne Buswell left in shock after surprising garden visitor The dancer shared a small clip of her visitor on Instagram

Living with YouTuber Joe Sugg, Dianne Buswell must be used to the unusual as they continuously play pranks on one another, but she was left shocked after their garden received a strange visitor.

MORE: Dianne Buswell debuts gorgeous blue kitchen at new home with Joe Sugg

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Strictly Come Dancing professional revealed that a deer was in the garden of her beautiful new home.

"Massive deer in the garden!" the professional dancer wrote, as the animal bounded around outside.

The clip also allowed fans to see part of her beautiful garden with Joe, as the deer was close to an outdoor sofa and large bird feeder.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Joe Sugg gives glimpse of lush garden in new home with Dianne Buswell

Spring had truly sprung in the couple's garden, as several large bunches of daffodils were growing all around.

Dianne and Joe first moved in together in August 2019, before moving to their new larger house last month.

The couple met when Joe was partnered with Dianne on Strictly Come Dancing, with the couple making it all the way to the final where they were beaten by Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton.

MORE: Dianne Buswell's home office at new house with Joe Sugg is goals

MORE: Strictly's Dianne Buswell unveils the ultimate lockdown cooking disaster

But Joe recently made a surprising revelation as he revealed that Dianne was his first ever girlfriend in an interview with the Sunday Times.

There was a surprise guest in Dianne's garden

"Dianne is my first girlfriend," the YouTuber revealed. "Other than, like, my penpal from when I was ten."

Sharing his initial fears of going public with Dianne, doting Joe explained: "My audience was very protective over me. But they instantly accepted Dianne, because we were partnered on Strictly, so after the show finished and we got together, they already felt like they knew her well."

Of keeping their relationship "real" in the public eye, Joe stated: "We very rarely have full-blown rows. Dianne's very messy, so even on camera I'd take the mick that she's left the room like a bombsite.

"I think it's good to keep things like that in, because especially if you've got younger people watching, you could otherwise give them a false idea that being in a couple is all rainbows and daisies."

The couple's garden is massive

Fans got a good tour of the couple's garden when they first moved in together, with Joe sharing a picture of Dianne attacking some surrounding foliage with a pair of shears.

"She's warming up to have a crack at my lockdown hair tomorrow," the Strictly star joked in the caption.

The garden had long stretches of grass, with large trees to the left and a generously sized wooden deck, which could be glimpsed through a set of French doors.

In another video, as Joe showed off different angles of the garden, fans could see lots more trees and flowers – it's almost like they live in a forest!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.