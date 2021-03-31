Craig Revel Horwood has broken Strictly Come Dancing's silence after reports circulated that judge Motsi Mabuse could be the leaving the show.

Last week, it was revealed in The Sun that Motsi had signed up to a theatrical tour of German dancing show Let's Dance, on which she is also a judge, which could potentially clash with the upcoming BBC competition this autumn.

While Motsi it yet to confirm this news, fellow judge Craig has spoken out on the issue. Appearing on Wednesday's edition of Good Morning Britain, the performer told Susanna Reid and Ranvir Singh: "I read that and I think she'd be absolutely mad [to leave] darling, doing the German tour rather than Strictly!"

He added: "And, like I do in panto, I take the Saturday's off, so I do panto during the week. I think as long as you get here on the Saturday and can travel safely then she'd be absolutely be fine to do both I would say."

Craig also gave viewers some promising information regarding the upcoming series of Strictly. After last year's competition, which saw fewer celebrities, no studio audience, and no Bruno Tonioli all thanks to the pandemic, Craig explained that BBC bosses are trying to get Bruno to return as well as ensuring the show can go ahead as normal.

Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse

"Of course we want [Bruno] back, and if he can't then he will do what he did last time, you know, due to restrictions, and just do live stream to the studio, which was just as fun.

"But I'm really looking forward to it I think the BBC did an amazing job and they had protocols in place across every single situation but you will get Strictly and a much fuller version this year. Obviously last year they had to isolate in time so they had to start a month later, but they plan on doing the full version this year."

