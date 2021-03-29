Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr has revealed that he would love to take part in Strictly Come Dancing after leaving the hugely popular Channel 4 show.

The professional breakdancer revealed that he has never done ballroom dancing before, and would love to take part in the series. He told the Express: "If the opportunity came up to go on Strictly as a contestant, I’ve never done Ballroom in my life, so it’d be interesting to see how as someone who breaks.

WATCH: Gogglebox's Tom Malone Jr films in the family home

"I’m used to dancing upside down, how those two worlds could come together, And, how I could use skills from breaking in Ballroom or if there is even anything you can use from breaking in Ballroom."

Tom announced he was leaving the show in late March on Instagram, writing: "So after 6 and a half years it's finally time to put down the remote and say goodbye to Gogglebox. I've loved every minute and I'm eternally grateful to Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for allowing me to be a part of the show. But new opportunities are knocking on the door and it's time to explore them."

Tom quit the show in March 2021

Following Tom Malones Jr's exit from the programme, the latest episode introduced viewers to his sister, Vanessa, who looks set to take his place on the sofa alongside dad Tom Sr, mum Julie and brother Shaun.

Vanessa, who works as an NHS nurse and is a mother-of-three, took to Twitter to thank fans for their kind words following her debut, while the joint Malone family account tweeted: "Thanks for all your lovely and welcoming comments for @VanessaMalone1.They are very much appreciated x"

