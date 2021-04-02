Kyra Sedgwick's latest transformation sparks reaction from Kevin Bacon Kyra was posing in a Rick Owens leather jacket

Kevin Bacon has called wife Kyra Sedgwick the "woman of his dreams" as he shared a behind the scenes video of her new photoshoot.

Kyra was posing in a Rick Owens leather jacket along with a Grease-inspired outfit of leather corset and ripped black jeans for People magazine, and the video saw her dancing with a big smile on face.

The actress was "cutting footloose" according to Kevin, referencing his 80s cult film.

Kevin shared this behind the scenes video of Kyra

Kyra revealed she first spotted the jacket in a New York boutique over two decades ago but was wary of purchasing because it was so expensive.

However, she's since worn it with ball gowns and jeans, and is proud of her purchase.

Plus, it's Kevin's "dream come true" as the jacket is "slightly trashy" but also "chic," says Kyra.

Kevin called his wife the "woman of my dreams"

Kyra and Kevin have been splitting their time during the pandemic between their various homes in the US.

The celebrity couple also have a house in LA, close to their daughter Sosie's home.

They have been staying there with their son Travis, as well as on their farm in Connecticut.

Kevin and Kyra have been married for over two decades

Kevin often shares videos from their farm, and has introduced fans on social media to many of their animals, including horses, alpacas and even their two goats – who were wedding anniversary gifts for Kyra.

The Footloose star recently gave a tour around the spacious grounds of their Connecticut home during an appearance on Good Morning America.

The farm features several barns where they look after their animals, and Kevin sat on a hay stack inside of one of them while taking part in the interview.

