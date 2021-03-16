Kyra Sedgwick & Kevin Bacon celebrate special occasion with daughter Sosie The Hollywood couple are parents to son Travis and daughter Sosie

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon are doting parents to children Travis and Sosie, and at the beginning of the week the family had something to celebrate.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Footloose actor shared a gorgeous photo of his only daughter looking out into the distance of a picturesque setting, while walking the family's dog.

The photo was shared to mark Sosie's birthday, and the proud dad shared a heartfelt message alongside it. He wrote: "Happy day to my beautiful little girl. I could not love you more."

Fans were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "Love this picture and the sentiment," while another wrote: "Beautiful picture, they grow up so fast." A third added: "What a lovely picture."

Sosie was celebrating her 29th birthday, and no doubt had a lovely day with her family. She is a star in her own right, having appeared in a number of films and TV shows, including Loverboy and 13 Reasons Why.

Kevin Bacon shared a heartfelt tribute to daughter Sosie on her birthday

Kevin often talks of his pride for his children, and previously told Closer Weekly in 2017: "The proudest accomplishment of my life is my children.

Being a parent [means] bringing them up and trying to teach them and have them learn by example to be good, decent, compassionate, hardworking people."

The award-winning actor added that he was proud that his children had grown into "very independent" people.

"We didn't have the kind of relationship with our kids where we would say, 'You've got to do this,'" he explained, adding that his kids "didn't really come to [them] for advice or help," when they were younger.

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin's daughter is following in their footsteps as an actress

"My son refused to let me teach him how to ride a bike or how to swim. Those are dangerous things!" Kevin added. "But both my children were a lot like me when I was a kid."

During the pandemic, Travis moved in with his famous parents at their home in Los Angeles, while Sosie lives nearby.

Kevin has also been spending a lot of time at the family's farmhouse in Connecticut, and has been sharing some fun videos of him singing surrounded by some of the many animals they keep on the farm, including goats, in a weekly Instagram post titled 'Goat songs'.

