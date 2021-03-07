Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's sprawling garden at country home gets fans talking The Footloose star shared a glimpse inside their beautiful garden on social media

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon have a beautiful home in Connecticut where the Footloose actor has been spending a lot of time during the pandemic.

The family's property boasts acres of farmland, and over the weekend, Kevin shared a beautiful sunset picture of the outside space – and it received quite the reaction!

In the image, two of the couple's alpacas also featured, and many took to commenting on the photo. "Wow so beautiful this is a gorgeous shot," while another wrote: "Wow what a stunning sunset." A third added: "This is such a beautiful picture."

VIDEO: Inside Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's living room

The celebrity couple also have goats on their farm, who often feature in Kevin's videos on social media.

The animals were gifted to Kyra by the actor last year, and are well-loved by all the family.

While Kevin is staying at their family's farm, Kyra is currently at their family home in Los Angeles, although the pair reunited at the Golden Globes last weekend to present an award.

Kevin Bacon shared a gorgeous sunset photo taken from the garden

The pair were apart on Valentine's Day last month, and Kevin paid an extra special tribute to his wife. Kyra shared a sweet photo of a huge love heart that he had carved out in the snow to send to her.

The celebrity couple also have a home in New York, where they were staying prior to the pandemic. Kevin and Kyra are parents to grown-up children Travis and Sosie, who both live in LA.

Kyra was recently asked about her long-standing marriage and told The Post: "Honestly, we just got lucky, there's no secret, we just got so lucky when we were so young."

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon have plenty of animals on their farm

Recently, Kyra took part in a live Q&A series with fans on Twitter to promote her new show, Call Your Mother, which included questions about her parenting and her marriage to Kevin.

The star sweetly paid tribute to Kevin when she was asked who made her laugh the most. "My husband makes me laugh… A lot. So do my kids."

Kyra added: "I also love Wanda Sykes and I saw Sherrie Shepherd at a comedy show where I was sitting in my car the other weekend and she was hilarious!!!" But in the sea of questions Kyra was fielding, one stood out the most, because it was none other than her husband, Kevin.

The celebrity couple also have homes in LA and New York

The actor asked his wife: "Do you ever think about your relationship to your real mom when playing Jean?"

To which an elated, and seemingly surprised Kyra responded: "Honey! That’s such a great question! Yes I do. I think about how much I love her even though she drives me crazy! And it reminds me to be grateful for her every day, even though she drives me crazy."

