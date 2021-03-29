Kyra Sedgwick reveals exciting change to living situation alongside rare selfie The Hollywood star is married to Footloose actor Kevin Bacon

Kyra Sedgwick has been splitting her time between her various properties during the pandemic, and has mainly been staying in LA and on her and Kevin Bacon's farm in Connecticut.

But in a new post on Instagram, the Hollywood star revealed that she had returned to New York – where the couple had been living prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

The mother-of-two shared a gorgeous selfie wearing a face mask as she posed in front of a wall in the city, alongside a famous 'I love NY' graffiti print.

VIDEO: Kyra Sedgwick shares glimpse inside her and Kevin Bacon's living room

In the caption, Kyra wrote: "Yeah… I love you a lot. I am back in New York and seeing my fellow New Yorkers doing what they do best, take really good care of each other."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Welcome home!" while another wrote: "I was afraid you abandoned NY seeing hubby's goat posts. NY loves you." A third added: "Welcome back!"

Kyra Sedgwick revealed she was back in New York

Kyra and Kevin have a gorgeous home in the Big Apple, and somebody who was no doubt very pleased to see the actress was their beloved pet dog, who has been staying in the city with a dog sitter.

In a coronavirus pandemic diary for USA Today, Kyra wrote: "My daughter has very generously given us her dog during this time. We have a dog but she's in New York.

"Our dog sitter is with her, we're grateful she's taking care of her. So we have this tiny little 6-pound joy that sleeps with us."

Kyra and Kevin Bacon have primarily been staying at their farm in Connecticut

The couple adore animals and on their farm they have alpacas, horses and even two goats – who Kevin gifted Kyra on their wedding anniversary.

The Footloose star recently gave a tour around the spacious grounds of their Connecticut home during an appearance on Good Morning America.

The Hollywood couple with daughter Sosie

The farm features several barns where they look after their animals, and Kevin sat on a hay stack inside one of them while taking part in the interview.

The Hollywood couple have been married since 1988 and are doting parents to Travis and Sosie – who has followed in her parents' footsteps as an actress.

