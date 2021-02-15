Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are apart - so he sends her a reminder of his love The couple have been together for 32 years

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are currently at opposite ends of the country - but that wasn't going to stop the Footloose actor from making sure his wife felt appreciated on her big day.

The Call Your Mother actress took to Instagram to share the heartfelt message Kevin sent her over the weekend.

The actor drew a beautiful, massive heart in the snow and sent her a stunning image of it. The actress shared the sweet snap with her followers and captioned it: "I am in California, my love is in Connecticut. I got this this morning. I am the luckiest woman alive. Happy Valentine’s Day everybody."

The couple have homes in Connecticut and California. While it's unclear why they are apart there are goats to be tended to at their Connecticut home, which is regularly featured on Kevin's Instagram account as part of his popular Goat Song videos.

The gorgeous property boats acres of land including a barn where their pet goats Macon and Louie live.

Kevin Bacon sent Kyra Sedgwick this gorgeous snap to remind her of his love

Macon and Louie were presents from Kevin for their latest wedding anniversary, and have had starring roles on social media ever since.

The Hollywood stars were living in New York prior to the pandemic, where they have a gorgeous property.

During the pandemic, the celebrity couple have been keeping their fans entertained with fun videos online, regularly featuring the pair of them singing in the living room at their house.

Last week, Kyra took part in a live Q&A series with fans on Twitter to promote her new show, Call Your Mother, which included questions about her parenting and her marriage to Kevin.

The star sweetly paid tribute to Kevin when she was asked who made her laugh the most; "My husband makes me laugh… A lot. So do my kids." But in the sea of questions Kyra was fielding, one stood out the most, because it was none other than her husband, Kevin.

The couple have been together for 32 years

The Footloose actor asked his wife: "Do you ever think about your relationship to your real mom when playing Jean?"

To which an elated, and seemingly surprised Kyra responded: "Honey! That’s such a great question! Yes I do. I think about how much I love her even though she drives me crazy! And it reminds me to be grateful for her every day, Even though she drives me crazy."

