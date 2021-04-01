Kyra Sedgwick shares glimpse inside New York home – and it's so stylish! The Hollywood actress and husband Kevin Bacon have several properties around the US

Kyra Sedgwick has been spending some time at her home in New York this week, and shared a glimpse inside her beautiful property in a new video on Instagram this week.

The Hollywood star was seen sitting in the hallway of her city house, which featured white walls and a tan floor.

There was also a stylish black storage unit and wooden chair on display in the background.

The actress arrived in the Big Apple at the beginning of the week, and shared a picture of herself wearing a face mask as she posed in front of a wall in the city, alongside a famous 'I love NY' graffiti print.

In the caption, Kyra wrote: "Yeah… I love you a lot. I am back in New York and seeing my fellow New Yorkers doing what they do best, take really good care of each other."

Kyra Sedgwick inside her home in New York

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Welcome home!" while another wrote: "I was afraid you abandoned NY seeing hubby's goat posts. NY loves you." A third added: "Welcome back!"

Kyra and Kevin have been splitting their time during the pandemic between their various homes in the US.

The celebrity couple also have a house in LA, close to their daughter Sosie's home. They have been staying there with their son Travis, as well as on their farm in Connecticut.

The Hollywood star returned to NY at the beginning of the week

Kevin often shares videos from their farm, and has introduced fans on social media to many of their animals, including horses, alpacas and even their two goats – who were wedding anniversary gifts for Kyra.

The Footloose star recently gave a tour around the spacious grounds of their Connecticut home during an appearance on Good Morning America.

The farm features several barns where they look after their animals, and Kevin sat on a hay stack inside of one of them while taking part in the interview.

