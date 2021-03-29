Christina Anstead stuns in ethereal beach selfie alongside heartfelt mesage Fans are obsessing over the same thing in the snap.

Christina Anstead is enjoying her time in the California sunshine.

The Christina on the Coast star shared two beach selfies over the weekend that showed her hanging out with her friend, Pink Dust Cosmetics founder Shannon Houston, as they enjoyed the beautiful weather in La Jolla.

Christina enjoyed some fun in the sun in La Jolla, Calif.

In one photo that she posted Sunday, Christina rocks her blonde hair sleek and straight as she hugs Shannon and leans in for the snap. In the background, palm trees and the ocean are visible.

“La Jolla daze with this beauty @shanrbeauty. Home away from home. @lajollabeachfronthome,” the reality TV star captioned the photo.

Fans went wild over the single braid in Christina’s hair, with one follower writing, “ love your boho braid!” while another chimed in, “Beautiful ladies!

Christina went on to share another beach selfie Monday, in which she stands behind a different friend wearing the same black square-rimmed shades.

The reality star shared a sweet message with fans

“The older I get the smaller my circle gets and I’m totally cool with that,” she captioned the photo. “Grateful to have amazing girlfriends who support me, lift me up and who I can laugh with. Much needed girls weekend in beautiful La Jolla.”

It was just the latest time Christina enjoyed a day out with friends. She also wowed fans when she posed alongside one of her BFFs as they celebrated her birthday in Napa, Calif. last week.

The pair sat together in the outdoor patio of a restaurant with a full spread of delicious food that was left out in front of them, and fans were convinced that she and her friend were related since they looked like twins in the snap.

Fans were convinced they were related

In a celebratory caption, the Flip or Flop star wrote: "Celebrating the birthday girl @akeith9999 in Napa," alongside two wine glass emojis.

And the friends only added onto their "twinning" status by wearing incredibly similar looks, with Christina in a faux-leather coat, green top, and jeans, while her friend opted for a black jumper with jeans and a neck-scarf.

Both of the friends completed their looks with matching sunglasses. Christina seems to have an affinity for those sunglasses considering she rocked them again over the weekend.

